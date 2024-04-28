UFC on ESPN 55 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Program total passes $25 million

LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 55 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $175,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC on ESPN 55 took place at the UFC Apex. The card aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC on ESPN 55 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Alex Perez: $6,000

def. Matheus Nicolau: $6,000

Bogdan Guskov: $4,000

def. Ryan Spann: $11,000

Karine Silva: $4,500

def. Ariane Da Silva: $11,000

Jhonata Diniz: $4,000

def. Austen Lane: $4,000

David Onama: $6,000

def. Jonathan Pearce: $6,000

Uros Medic: $6,000

def. Tim Means: $21,000

Victor Henry: $4,500

def. Rani Yahya: $21,000

Austin Hubbard: $6,000

def. Michal Figlak: $4,000

Don'Tale Mayes: $6,000

def. Caio Machado: $4,000

Ketlen Souza: $4,000

def. Marnic Mann: $4,000

Chris Padilla: $4,000

def. James Llontop: $4,000

Ivana Petrovic: $4,000

def. Na Liang: $4,500

Hayisaer Maheshate: $4,500

def. Gabriel Benitez: $11,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,550; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $55,000 while title challengers get $55,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-55 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $2,640,000

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $25,377,000

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 55.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie