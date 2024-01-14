UFC Fight Night 234 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Jim Miller, Andrei Arlovski get max non-title payouts

LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 234 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $159,500.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC Fight Night 234 took place at the UFC Apex. The entire card streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC Fight Night 234 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Magomed Ankalaev: $11,000

def. Johnny Walker: $11,000

Jim Miller: $21,000

def. Gabriel Benitez: $11,000

Mario Bautista: $6,000

def. Ricky Simon: $11,000

Brunno Ferreira: $4,000

def. Phil Hawes: $6,000

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: $4,500

def. Andrei Arlovski: $21,000

Preston Parsons: $4,500

def. Matthew Semelsberger: $6,000

Marcus McGhee: $4,000

def. Gaston Bolanos: $4,000

Farid Basharat: $4,000

def. Taylor Lapilus: $6,000

Jean Silva: $4,000

Westin Wilson: $4,000

Nikolas Motta: $4,500

def. Tom Nolan: $4,000

Joshua Van: $4,000

def. Felipe Bunes: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2341 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

“UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2” – $159,500

Year-to-date total: $159,500

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $22,866,500

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 234.

