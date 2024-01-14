UFC Fight Night 234 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Jim Miller, Andrei Arlovski get max non-title payouts
LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 234 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $159,500.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC Fight Night 234 took place at the UFC Apex. The entire card streamed on ESPN+.
The full UFC Fight Night 234 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
* * * *
Magomed Ankalaev: $11,000
def. Johnny Walker: $11,000
Jim Miller: $21,000
def. Gabriel Benitez: $11,000
Mario Bautista: $6,000
def. Ricky Simon: $11,000
Brunno Ferreira: $4,000
def. Phil Hawes: $6,000
Waldo Cortes-Acosta: $4,500
def. Andrei Arlovski: $21,000
Preston Parsons: $4,500
def. Matthew Semelsberger: $6,000
Marcus McGhee: $4,000
def. Gaston Bolanos: $4,000
Farid Basharat: $4,000
def. Taylor Lapilus: $6,000
Jean Silva: $4,000
Westin Wilson: $4,000
Nikolas Motta: $4,500
def. Tom Nolan: $4,000
Joshua Van: $4,000
def. Felipe Bunes: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2341 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2” – $159,500
Year-to-date total: $159,500
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $22,866,500
