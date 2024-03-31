UFC on ESPN 54 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Program total passes $24.5 million

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 54 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $173,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC on ESPN 54 took place at Boardwalk Hall. The main card aired on ESPN following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The full UFC on ESPN 54 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Manon Fiorot: $6,000

def. Erin Blanchfield: $6,000

Joaquin Buckley: $11,000

def. Vicente Luque: $21,000

Chris Weidman: $16,000

def. Bruno Silva: $6,000

Nursulton Ruziboev: $4,000

def. Sedriques Dumas: $4,500

Kyle Nelson: $6,000

def. Bill Algeo: $6,000

Chidi Njokuani: $6,000

def. Rhys McKee: $4,500

Nate Landwehr: $6,000

def. Jamall Emmers: $6,000

Virna Jandiroba: $6,000

def. Loopy Godinez: $11,000

Julio Arce: $6,000

def. Herbert Burns: $4,500

Dennis Buzukja: $4,000

def. Connor Matthews: $4,000

Ibo Aslan: $4,000

def. Anton Turkalj: $4,500

Jacob Malkoun: $6,000

def. Andre Petroski: $6,000

Caolan Loughran: $4,000

def. Angel Pacheco: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,540; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $54,000 while title challengers get $54,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-54 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $1,842,500

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $24,579,500

