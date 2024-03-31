UFC on ESPN 54 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Program total passes $24.5 million
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 54 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $173,000.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC on ESPN 54 took place at Boardwalk Hall. The main card aired on ESPN following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
The full UFC on ESPN 54 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Manon Fiorot: $6,000
def. Erin Blanchfield: $6,000
Joaquin Buckley: $11,000
def. Vicente Luque: $21,000
Chris Weidman: $16,000
def. Bruno Silva: $6,000
Nursulton Ruziboev: $4,000
def. Sedriques Dumas: $4,500
Kyle Nelson: $6,000
def. Bill Algeo: $6,000
Chidi Njokuani: $6,000
def. Rhys McKee: $4,500
Nate Landwehr: $6,000
def. Jamall Emmers: $6,000
Virna Jandiroba: $6,000
def. Loopy Godinez: $11,000
Julio Arce: $6,000
def. Herbert Burns: $4,500
Dennis Buzukja: $4,000
def. Connor Matthews: $4,000
Ibo Aslan: $4,000
def. Anton Turkalj: $4,500
Jacob Malkoun: $6,000
def. Andre Petroski: $6,000
Caolan Loughran: $4,000
def. Angel Pacheco: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,540; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $54,000 while title challengers get $54,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-54 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot” – $173,000
“UFC on ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas” – $148,000
“UFC Fight Night 239: Tuivasa vs. Tybura” – $189,500
“UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2” – $359,000
“UFC Fight Night 237: Moreno vs. Royval 2” – $135,500
“UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria” – $243,000
“UFC Fight Night 236: Hermansson vs. Pyfer” – $236,500
“UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov” – $170,500
“UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis” – $285,500
“UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2” – $159,500
Year-to-date total: $1,842,500
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $24,579,500
