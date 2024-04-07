UFC Fight Night 240 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: 2024 total passes $2 million

LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 240 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $162,500.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC Fight Night 240 took place at the UFC Apex. The entire card streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC Fight Night 240 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Brendan Allen: $11,000

def. Chris Curtis: $6,000

Damon Jackson: $11,000

def. Alexander Hernandez: $11,000

Chepe Mariscal: $4,000

def. Morgan Charriere: $4,000

Ignacio Bahamondes: $6,000

def. Christos Giagos: $11,000

Charlie Campbell: $4,000

def. Trevor Peek: $4,500

Alex Morono: $16,000

def. Court McGee: $21,000

Lukasz Brzeski: $4,500

def. Valter Walker: $4,000

Norma Dumont: $6,000

def. Germaine de Randamie: $6,000

Victor Hugo: $4,000

def. Pedro Falcao: $4,000

Jean Matsumoto: $4,000

def. Dan Argueta: $4,500

Cesar Almeida: $4,000

def. Dylan Budka: $4,000

Nora Cornolle: $4,000

def. Melissa Mullins: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2401 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $2,005,000

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $24,742,000

