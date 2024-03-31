UFC on ESPN 54 results: Manon Fiorot sweeps scorecards against Erin Blanchfield, calls for title shot

Manon Fiorot shut out Erin Blanchfield on the scorecards and now wants a shot at the UFC women’s flyweight title.

The main event of UFC on ESPN 54, which took place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., saw a women’s flyweight bout between title hopefuls go the full distance. Blanchfield (12-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) gave it her best effort, but could not overcome the takedown defense and right hand of Fiorot (12-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC), who won a clean sweep unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).

Fiorot started strong by landing sharp strikes. An attempt to keep Blanchfield guessing was nearly a costly mistake, however. Fiorot changed levels and lifted Blanchfield for a powerful slam, but got caught in a guillotine choke. The submission appeared deep for a moment, but Fiorot eventually escaped, and the remainder of the round unfolded on the feet.

In Round 2, Blanchfield’s first attempt to get the fight to the ground on her terms was nearly successful, but Fiorot reversed her position on the ground and returned to her feet. Blanchfield was eager to close the distance with strikes, but Fiorot countered well with punches and side kicks.

Fiorot’s takedown defense continued to shine in Round 3, as she easily denied attempts from Blanchfield. Counter right hands also scored for Fiorot while circling outside Blanchfield, who kept charging forward.

Down three rounds with her back against the wall, Blanchfield pushed the pace harder. Fiorot continued playing her counter game, but Blanchfield kept rushing through, creating intense moments. While creating excitement for the first half of the round, Fiorot was able to weather the storm.

With just five minutes to go, Blanchfield’s corner told her she had to go for the finish, and she certainly came out swinging. A head kick caught Fiorot, but Blanchfield could not capitalize after for the needed fight-ending moment.

Fiorot called for a shot at the flyweight title during her post-fight interview.

Current champion Alexa Grasso is filming the new season of “The Ultimate Fighter” opposite former champ Valentina Shevchenko. The pair is expected to meet later this year after the conclusion of the season.

“No matter what, I want my title shot,” Fiorot said through an interpreter.

Fiorot remains unblemished under the UFC banner. Entering at No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s flyweight rankings, Fiorot picked up her sixth win in the promotion following a victory over former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

With a potential shot at the title on the line, Blanchfield sees her unbeaten run in the UFC come to an end. She entered the promotion in 2021, and racked up six-straight wins to get to this point, but will need to regroup for her next challenge.

Up-to-the-minute UFC on ESPN 54 results include:

Manon Fiorot def. Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Joaquin Buckley def. Vicente Luque via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 3:17

Chris Weidman def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Nursulton Ruziboev def. Sedriques Dumas via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:18

Kyle Nelson def. Bill Algeo via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:00

Chidi Njokuani def. Rhys McKee via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Nate Landwehr def. Jamall Emmers via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 4:43

Virna Jandiroba def. Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Julio Arce def. Herbert Burns via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:00

Dennis Buzukja def. Connor Matthews via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:22

Ibo Aslan def. Anton Turkalj via TKO (punch) Round 3, 1:32

Jacob Malkoun def. Andre Petroski via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 0:39

Caolan Loughran def. Angel Pacheco via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

