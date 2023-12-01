UFC on ESPN 52 weigh-in results, live video stream (10 a.m. ET)

AUSTIN, Texas – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 52 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Austin, Texas, and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 5 p.m. ET at Moody Center in Austin. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are Beneil Dariush (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC) and Arman Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC), who meet in the lightweight main event. Bobby Green (31-14-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC) takes on short-notice opponent Jalin Turner (13-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in the lightweight co-feature.

Plus, former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-6 UFC) moves to bantamweight to fight Rob Font (20-7 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC), and former women’s bantamweight champ Miesha Tate (20-9 MMA, 6-6 UFC) takes on Julia Avila (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC).

The full UFC on ESPN 52 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Beneil Dariush () vs. Arman Tsarukyan ()

Bobby Green () vs. Jalin Turner ()

Deiveson Figueiredo () vs. Rob Font ()

Sean Brady () vs. Kelvin Gastelum ()

Clay Guida () vs. Joaquim Silva ()

Punahele Soriano () vs. Dustin Stoltzfus ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Julia Avila () vs. Miesha Tate ()

Cody Brundage () vs. Zach Reese ()

Drakkar Klose () vs. Joe Solecki ()

Melquizael Costa () vs. Steve Garcia ()

Rodolfo Bellato () vs. Ihor Potieria ()

Jared Gooden () vs. Wellington Turman ()

Veronica Hardy () vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth ()

