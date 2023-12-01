Advertisement

UFC on ESPN 52 weigh-in results, live video stream (10 a.m. ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC on ESPN 52 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

The early weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Austin, Texas, and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 5 p.m. ET at Moody Center in Austin. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are Beneil Dariush (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC) and Arman Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC), who meet in the lightweight main event. Bobby Green (31-14-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC) takes on short-notice opponent Jalin Turner (13-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) in the lightweight co-feature.

Plus, former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-6 UFC) moves to bantamweight to fight Rob Font (20-7 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC), and former women’s bantamweight champ Miesha Tate (20-9 MMA, 6-6 UFC) takes on Julia Avila (9-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC).

The full UFC on ESPN 52 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Beneil Dariush () vs. Arman Tsarukyan ()

  • Bobby Green () vs. Jalin Turner ()

  • Deiveson Figueiredo () vs. Rob Font ()

  • Sean Brady () vs. Kelvin Gastelum ()

  • Clay Guida () vs. Joaquim Silva ()

  • Punahele Soriano () vs. Dustin Stoltzfus ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

  • Julia Avila () vs. Miesha Tate ()

  • Cody Brundage () vs. Zach Reese ()

  • Drakkar Klose () vs. Joe Solecki ()

  • Melquizael Costa () vs. Steve Garcia ()

  • Rodolfo Bellato () vs. Ihor Potieria ()

  • Jared Gooden () vs. Wellington Turman ()

  • Veronica Hardy () vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth ()

