UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko hitting pads is frightening | Video
UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is on another level than her 125-pound competition and proves it every time she enters the octagon. "Bullet" has a well-rounded skillset but her striking is world class.
Watch the 33-year old southpaw hit pads during training. It's impressive and terrifying.
(Courtesy of UFC Sisters)
