UFC champion Ilia Topuria meets soccer superstar Lionel Messi

Ilia Topuria’s soccer interest goes beyond Spain.

The undefeated UFC featherweight champion met and snapped a photo with soccer superstar and World Cup winner Lionel Messi on Saturday at the Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida – at Inter Miami’s home game against Colorado.

Topuria, a big soccer fan who supports Real Madrid, had nothing, but good things to say about Messi.

“With one of the biggest legends in the history of sports,” Topuria wrote on Instagram. “He’s a great example for me and a role model for everyone.”

Topuria won the UFC featherweight title in February by knocking out all-time great Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 298. The undefeated champion is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in MMA, and one of the biggest sporting figures in Spain and Europe.

Although nothing official, the UFC has expressed interest in hosting an event in Spain, given Topuria’s rise. Topuria hopes to defend his 145-pound belt at the Santiago Bernabéu – home of Real Madrid.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie