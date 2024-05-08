UFC champ Alex Pereira donates $100,000 in response to Brazil floods, plans additional $20,000

Alex Pereira is doing his part after natural disaster hit his home country of Brazil.

Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC), the current UFC light heavyweight champion and former middleweight titleholder, has donated $100,000 to help aid and cleanup efforts after massive flooding hit Southern Brazil.

The death tole stemming from the disaster is currently at more than 90, with more than 155,000 people displaced from their homes across the country, according to the latest reporting from Reuters.

Pereira won’t sit idle and watch his people hurt without attempting to help, and that’s why he made a six-figure donation toward support efforts.

“Many people from the south are in need there because of the rain and floods,” Pereira told MMA HOJE (HT: @ChampRDS on X). “Recently I made a donation out of my own pocket. No one helped me with anything. Apart from the other donations I made, I donated $100,000 of food to people in need here in Brazil.

“Now I’m also going to donate another $20,000 to the south for this tragedy that happened. … I do what I can.”

Pereira, who is coming off a first-round knockout of Jamahal Hill to defend his 205-pound belt in the main event of UFC 300, did not reveal which charity organization his money went toward.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie