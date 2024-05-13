UFC books ‘Korean Super Boy’ Doo Ho Choi return vs. Bill Algeo

“The Korean Super Boy” is back.

For only the second time since 2019 (barring further postponement), Doo Ho Choi (14-4-1 MMA, 3-3-1 UFC) will step into the cage July 20 at a UFC Fight Night event opposite Bill Algeo (18-8 MMA, 5-4 UFC). The three-round featherweight bout will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Choi, 33, most recently competed in February 2023 when he fought to a draw with Kyle Nelson. The draw snapped a three-fight losing skid that included defeats to Charles Jourdain and Jeremy Stephens, as a well as a UFC Hall of Fame fight vs. Cub Swanson.

Algeo, 34, also comes off a fight vs. Nelson. However, his was a March loss. Nelson defeated Algeo by TKO a the four-minute mark of the first round. The stoppage was considered controversial by some.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night event for July 20 includes:

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

Trey Ogden vs. Loik Radzhabov

Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee

Bill Algeo vs. Doo Ho Choi

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie