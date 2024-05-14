UFC announces return to Paris on September 28

French MMA fans will get a UFC show for the third consecutive year as the promotion will return to Paris on Sept. 28 with a UFC Fight Night event at Accor Arena, officials announced Tuesday morning.

No fights were included in the announcement.

The first two UFC Paris shows were headlined by French star and former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. Gane knocked out Tai Tuivasa at the inaugural show in September 2022 and scored a second-round Performance of the Night TKO of Serghei Spivac in September 2023.

UFC Fight Night 226 last September also featured ranked fighters Manon Fiorot and Benoit Saint Denis. Fiorot outlasted former champion Rose Namajunas in the co-main event, and Saint Denis sent the crowd into a frenzy with a Round 2 knockout of Thiago Moises.

