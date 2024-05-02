UFC 304 adds Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze to Manchester lineup

UFC 304 has added a featherweight contender clash – and a little home-country flavor.

At the July 27 pay-per-view event in Manchester, England’s Arnold Allen will battle Georgia’s Giga Chikadze in a three-round bout.

Two people with knowledge of the situation informed MMA Junkie of the booking Thursday but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Super Lutas first listed the promotion was targeting the matchup for England.

Allen (19-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) aims to bounce back from a loss to Movsar Evloev at UFC 297 in January. The defeat was his second in as many fights, paired with an April 2023 defeat to Max Holloway. Both losses were unanimous decisions.

Chikadze (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) has only competed once since a January 2022 loss to Calvin Kattar. He defeated Alex Caceres 19 months later, in August 2023. Then scheduled to fight Josh Emmett at UFC 296 in December, Chikadze suffered a groin injury that caused him to withdraw from the fight.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie