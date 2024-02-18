UFC 298 video: Danny Barlow drops Josh Quinlan four times in 20 seconds for TKO stoppage

They call him “Left Hand 2 God” for a reason.

Danny Barlow made an impactful promotional debut Saturday at UFC 298 when he lived up to his nickname and battered Josh Quinlan for a TKO stoppage at 1:18 of Round 3 during their welterweight preliminary card clash. The event took place at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Throughout the first two rounds, Barlow picked Quinlan apart with power punches, leg kicks, and the occasional jumping knee. While Quinlan had his moments, even his corner knew he was down two rounds to zilch as the fight entered the third.

The finish came, but not in Quinlan’s favor. Barlow dropped Quinlan four times in the final 20 seconds before referee Jason Herzog jumped in to wave off the fight.

BARLOW WAS RELENTLESS 😳 Stream #UFC298 NOW on ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/qhydMfmsUB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 18, 2024

Barlow keeps his unblemished record intact. He earned a UFC contract with a quick knockout of Raheam Forest on Dana White’s Contender Series in February.

Quinlan has lost back-to-back fights for the first time in his career.

Josh Quinlan’s face is in a BAD WAY after his third-round TKO loss to Danny Barlow 😳 #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/Nkb72omdtw — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 18, 2024

The up-to-the-minute UFC 298 results include:

