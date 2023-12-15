UFC 296 video: Leon Edwards, Colby Covington restrained at first faceoff

LAS VEGAS – UFC 296 headliners Leon Edwards and Colby Covington came face-to-face for the first of two fight week faceoffs ahead of their bout Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The two welterweights were among eight fighters who participated at the official UFC 296 pre-fight news conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

UFC security took no chances at the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington faceoff after things blew up at the #UFC296 presser. pic.twitter.com/x4B1aQdSDd — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 15, 2023

Following the trash talk-filled question-and-answer session, where the champ threw a bottle at the challenger on the heels of an offside comment about his late father, the yapping continued into the faceoffs with Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) and Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) the final two to square off, and security taking no chances.

