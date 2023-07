UFC 291: Derrick Lewis grabs TKO win with flying knee, gives interview of the year after taking off his shorts

Derrick Lewis, ladies and gentlemen. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Derrick Lewis is nothing if not an entertainer.

The veteran UFC heavyweight notched his first win since 2021 on the main card of UFC 291 in the most demented of fashions, throwing out the rarely seen heavyweight flying knee to knock Marcos Rogério de Lima off balance. Thirty seconds and dozens of punches later, Lewis had a first-round TKO win.

DERRICK LEWIS CAME FLYING IN 😳#UFC291 LIVE on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/XLXJXYvK8r — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2023

Lewis then proceeded to get his money's worth out of the win as he broke the record for most UFC knockouts with 14.

After losing his last three fights, Lewis yanked his shorts off — a move he's performed before — and threw down a crotch chop before jumping to the top of the Octagon.

After being declared the winner, Lewis gave a post-fight interview where, well, we'll just list off some highlights:

"I just said, 'Imma throw some bulls*** and see if it lands.' It did."

"Your d***head got a mind of its own."

"Shoutout to my wife, I’m gonna come home and bust those guts up. Get ready, girl."

Lewis also mentioned this was the final fight of his current UFC contract. As far as the promotion is concerned, he probably couldn't have represented himself better.