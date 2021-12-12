UFC 269 LIVE: Nunes vs Pena stream, latest updates and how to watch online

Amanda Nunes is widely considered the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all time, and she will look to enhance her reputation yet again tonight, as she defends her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena at UFC 269.

Nunes (21-4), who also holds the UFC women’s featherweight title, is unbeaten since 2014, holding wins over Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg and Valentina Shevchenko – among others, with most of those marquee victories coming via stoppage. Meanwhile, Pena (10-4) is 2-2 in her last four fights, as she becomes the latest underdog to try to upset the odds against the dominant Brazilian, who has 17 finishes to her name.

The American, who is of Mexican and Venezuelan descent, told The Independent this week: “I’m not Nostradamus, I can’t predict exactly how it’s going to happen, but I predict a win. If I knock her out with my pinky finger, are you going to tell me it’s wrong?” Elsewhere, the main event sees Charles Oliveira defend his lightweight belt against former interim champion Dustin Poirier, and the rest of the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena is stacked from top to bottom.

Follow live updates and results from UFC 269 below.

UFC 269

Charles Oliveira (C) vs Dustin Poirier (lightweight title)

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Julianna Pena (women’s bantamweight title)

Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Kai Kara-France vs Cody Garbrandt (flyweight)

Raulian Paiva vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

00:19 , Alex Pattle

We’ve had have some cool UFC 269-related content for you this week. If you missed any of it, we’ll be sharing it here across our next few posts.

First up, an exclusive interview with Julianna Pena, who challenges Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight strap in tonight’s co-main event.

The American, a huge underdog this evening, told The Independent this week: “I’m not Nostradamus, I can’t predict exactly how it’s going to happen, but I predict a win.

“If I knock her out with my pinky finger, are you going to tell me it’s wrong?”

Julianna Pena: ‘I’m not Nostradamus, but I predict a win against Amanda Nunes’

UFC 269

00:08 , Alex Pattle

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is the site of UFC 269 tonight, and the final big event of the year is expected to be one of the most intriguing of the last 12 months.

In the main event, Dustin Poirier faces lightweight title holder Charles Oliveira as the Louisianan attempts to finally become undisputed champion – having only ever won the interim belt.

In the co-main event, dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena, who will seek to end the Brazilian’s 12-fight win streak, which dates back to 2014.

Elsewhere on the card, former bantamweight champions Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt are in action – the latter making his flyweight debut – while the 135lbs division’s rising star Sean O’Malley steps back into the Octagon.

There are also a number of other names to look out for and intriguing bouts set for UFC 269.

We’ll have live updates all night.