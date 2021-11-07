UFC 268 bonuses: Gaethje-Chandler get no-duh extra $50,000
The UFC handed out bonuses after Saturday’s card, which was the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden in New York.
After UFC 268, six fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in New York. Check out the winners below.
'Performance of the Night': Marlon Vera
Marlon Vera
Marlon Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 12-6 UFC) had to go into the third round against Frankie Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC), and the bout was on its way to a split decision. But in the third, Vera put Edgar away with a perfectly placed front kick to the face.
'Performance of the Night': Chris Barnett
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Chris Barnett (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Gian Villante (red gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Barnett (22-7 MMA, 1-1 UFC) spoiled the retirement party for Gian Villante (17-14 MMA, 7-11 UFC) when he landed a perfect spinning wheel kick, then put Villante away on the canvas in front of Villante’s home fans.
'Performance of the Night': Alex Pereira
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) defeats Andreas Michailidis (blue gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Standout kickboxer Alex Pereira (4-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), who holds a win over current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, had to work through a little adversity, but once he got his bearings, it only really took him seconds to knock out Andreas Michailidis (13-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC).
'Performance of the Night': Bobby Green
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Bobby Green (blue gloves) defeats Al Iaquinta (red gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
There were six straight finishes at one point at UFC 268, but Bobby Green (28-12-1 MMA, 9-7-1 UFC) picked up the quickest one of them all when he stopped Al Iaquinta (14-7-1 MMA, 9-6 UFC) for a TKO after less than half a round.
'Fight of the Night': Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Justin Gaethje (red gloves) competes against Michael Chandler (blue gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
In one of the biggest no-duh “Fight of the Night” awards in history, Justin Gaethje (23-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) got it for his decision win over Michael Chandler (22-7 MMA, 1-2 UFC). The two engaged in a total slugfest for 15 minutes, but ultimately Gaethje did enough – and is hoping for a title shot next.
