UF stumbles down stretch, squanders chance to beat No. 6 Kentucky

GAINESVILLE — Florida rarely beats Kentucky in men’s basketball, especially lately, but the Gators’ Todd Golden liked his team’s chances this time against the Wildcats.

“This was a game I expected to win,” UF’s second-year coach said.

Las Vegas oddsmakers agreed, making the Gators 3.5-point favorites Saturday at a sold-out O’Connell Center.

UF’s 87-85 loss instead extended a five-game skid in the series and marked the 10th loss in 11 meetings.

“It’s very tough losing at home and not protecting our home floor,” guard Walter Clayton Jr. said.

The Gators’ hopes for a win ended with a fluke for Kentucky and in a game-ending offensive funk as the chance for a statement win to open SEC play and the first Top 25 ranking in three seasons slipped away.

“I thought it was a missed opportunity,” Golden said. “This game came down to a possession here and a possession there. Disappointing.”

Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) led just 5:25 of the game’s 40 minutes, including the game’s final 1:27 when 7-foot-1 true freshman Aaron Bradshaw broke a 76-76 tie and gave the Wildcats the lead for good on an unexpected 3-pointer — just his third on four tries this season.

“The kid had the courage to make it,” Hall of Fame Kentucky coach John Calipari said.

Golden could live with Bradshaw’s dagger.

“He beat us with that shot,” he said. “I don’t think we beat ourselves with that shot.”

The 38-year-old struggled to process other aspects of the defeat.

Florida’s 3-point shooting was an ice-cold 1 of 11 during the final 20 minutes after the Gators (10-4, 0-1) staked a 45-37 halftime lead by hitting 8 of 20 3-point tries. Veteran guard Will Richard entered Saturday with 5 3s in back-to-back games but ended 0 of 7 beyond the arc.

“We had some wide-open catch-and-shoot 3s we got to make if you want to win a game like that,” Golden said. “Maybe tightened up a little bit.”

The Gators could not buy a basket when they needed one most. UF failed to score a point for a span of 2:40 after a pair of free throws by Clayton gave Florida its final lead at 76-74 with 3:10 to go.

Meanwhile, the Gators suffered too many defensive breakdowns as Kentucky scored 50 second-half points.

“We had them on their heels a little bit,” point guard Zyon Pullin said. “They just made a few more plays than us at the end of the day. We just had to dig deep a little more and get stops.”

Pullin and Co. could only watch as Kentucky’s clutch free-throw shooting sealed the win. The Wildcats made 12 of their final 13 after missing consecutive one-and-ones with the Gators leading 58-53.

First-year freshman Reed Sheppard iced the game with 6 free throws in the final 19 seconds.

“They’re dogs,” Calipari said of freshmen. “They have a will to win. I don’t care if they’re young.”

UF’s explosiveness, size and depth had Calipari’s attention entering Saturday’s matchup.

“They can really shoot. They play as fast as we play, maybe faster, and they rebound,” he said. “They’re going to win a lot of games. They’re good.”

Transfer guards Pullin and Clayton each scored 23 points, had 3 assists and combined for just 1 turnover to lead the Gators. Sophomore star Riley Kugel was effective early in his new role as sixth man and scored 11 of his 15 points during the first half.

In addition to Richard’s no-show, 6-foot-10 Seton Hall transfer Tyrese Samuel struggled against Kentucky’s length and bounce. Samuel entered with six double-doubles but finished with 3 points and 7 rebounds, shooting just 1 of 6 from the field.

Kentucky fifth-year senior guard Antonio Reeves led the way with 19 points, matching his team-leading season average, while West Virginia graduate transfer Tre Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sheppard and fellow true freshman D.J. Wagner had 14 points.

The Wildcats’ talent is given and difficult to overcome. Golden, though, felt the game begin to turn when the Gators came out flat following intermission.

Kentucky cut an eight-point deficit to three by the first media timeout.

“Just didn’t come out the right way in the second half,” he said. “We gave them a little confidence. Against a really good team like that you can’t give them any life.”

UF maintained its lead but never could regain control.

Gone in a flash the opportunity for a fast start in SEC play against the league’s standard-bearer, the Gators now turn their attention to Wednesday night’s visit to resurgent Ole Miss and new coach Chris Beard.

“Every win in this league is so valuable,” Golden said. “Our guys have the mental toughness to understand that we can’t sulk and feel bad for ourselves about this game because we’ve got a lot of season left.”

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com