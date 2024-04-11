List of UEFA Champions League past winners: Year-by-year results
Here you will find a list of all European Cup finals as well as the leaderboard for finals appearances and wins, with Manchester City now on the latter list.
The UEFA Champions League is the most celebrated club tournament in the world, and has been won most-often by Real Madrid.
Their first several triumphs were from a small field but Real's run the latter part of the last decade is even more impressive with an expanded field.
The biggest names in world football have won this trophy, from Johan Cruyff to Lionel Messi. Here's every club to lift the European Cup.
List of UEFA Champions League / European Cup finals
1956: Real Madrid def. Reims 4-3 in Paris
1957: Real Madrid def. Fiorentina 2-0 in Madrid
1958: Real Madrid def. AC Milan 3-2 in Brussels
1959: Real Madrid def. Reims 2-0 in Stuttgart
1960: Real Madrid def. Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 in Glasgow
1961: Benfica def. Barcelona 3-2 in Bern
1962: Benfica def. Real Madrid 5-3 in Amsterdam
1963: AC Milan def. Benfica 2-1 in London
1964: Inter Milan def. Real Madrid 3-1 in Vienna
1965: Inter Milan def. Benfica 1-0 in Milan
1966: Real Madrid def. Partizan Belgrade 2-1 in Brussels
1967: Celtic def. Inter Milan 2-1 in Lisbon
1968: Manchester United def. Benfica 4-1 in London
1969: AC Milan def. Ajax 4-1 in Madrid
1970: Feyenoord def. Celtic 2-1 in Milan
1971: Ajax def. Panathinaikos 2-0 in London
1972: Ajax def. Inter Milan 2-0 in Rotterdam
1973: Ajax def. Juventus 1-0 in Belgrade
1974: Bayern Munich def. Atletico Madrid 1-1, 4-0 in Brussels
1975: Bayern Munich def. Leeds 2-0 in Paris
1976: Bayern Munich def. Saint-Etienne 1-0 in Glasgow
1977: Liverpool def. Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 in Rome
1978: Liverpool def. Club Brugge 1-0 in London
1979: Nottingham Forest def. Malmo 1-0 in Munich
1980: Nottingham Forest def. Hamburg 1-0 in Madrid
1981: Liverpool def. Real Madrid 1-0 in Paris
1982: Aston Villa def. Bayern Munich 1-0 in Rotterdam
1983: Hamburg def. Juventus 1-0 in Athens
1984: Liverpool def. AS Roma 1-1 (4-2 pens) in Rome
1985: Juventus def. Liverpool 1-0 in Brussels
1986: Steaua Bucharest def. Barcelona 0-0 (2-0 pens) in Seville
1987: Porto def. Bayern Munich 2-1 in Vienna
1988: PSV Eindhoven def. Benfica 0-0 (6-5 pens) in Stuttgart
1989: AC Milan def. Steaua Bucharest 4-0 in Barcelona
1990: AC Milan def. Benfica 1-0 in Vienna
1991: Red Star Belgrade def. Marseille 0-0 (5-3 pens) in Bari
1992: Barcelona def. Sampdoria 1-0 in London
1993: Marseille def. AC Milan 1-0 in Munich
1994: AC Milan def. Barcelona 4-0 in Athens
1995: Ajax def. AC Milan 1-0 in Vienna
1996: Juventus def Ajax 1-1 (4-2 pens) in Rome
1997: Borussia Dortmund def. Juventus 3-1 in Munich
1998: Real Madrid def. Juventus 1-0 in Amsterdam
1999: Manchester United def. Bayern Munich 2-1 in Barcelona
2000: Real Madrid def. Valencia 3-0 in Saint-Denis
2001: Bayern Munich def. Valencia 1-1 (5-4 pens) in Milan
2002: Real Madrid def. Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in Glasgow
2003: AC Milan def. Juventus 0-0 (3-2 pens) in Manchester
2004: Porto def. AS Monaco 3-0 in Gelsenkirchen
2005: Liverpool def. AC Milan 3-3 (3-2 pens) in Istanbul
2006: Barcelona def. Arsenal 2-1 in Saint-Denis
2007: AC Milan def. Liverpool 2-1 in Athens
2008: Manchester United def. Chelsea 1-1 (6-5 pens) in Moscow
2009: Barcelona def. Manchester United 2-0 in Rome
2010: Inter Milan def. Bayern Munich 2-0 in Madrid
2011: Barcelona def. Manchester United 3-1 in London
2012: Chelsea def. Bayern Munich 1-1 (4-3 pens) in Munich - Recap
2013: Bayern Munich def. Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in London - Recap, analysis
2014: Real Madrid def. Atletico Madrid 4-1 in Lisbon - Recap, analysis
2015: Barcelona def. Juventus 3-1 in Berlin - Recap, analysis
2016: Real Madrid def. Atletico Madrid 1-1 (5-3 pens) in Milan - Recap, analysis
2017: Real Madrid def. Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff - Recap, analysis
2018: Real Madrid def. Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev - Recap, analysis
2019: Liverpool def. Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid - Recap, analysis + Three things learned
2020: Bayern Munich def. Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon - Recap, analysis
2021: Chelsea def. Manchester City 1-0 in Porto - Recap, analysis
2022: Real Madrid def. Liverpool 1-0 in Saint-Denis - Recap, 3 things + on-site analysis
2023: Manchester City def. Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul - Recap, analysis
2024: June 1 in London
2025: May 31 in Munich
Who has won the most European Cups?
Real Madrid, 14
AC Milan, 7
Bayern Munich, 6
Liverpool, 6
Barcelona, 5
Ajax, 4
Inter Milan, 3
Manchester United, 3
Juventus, 2
Benfica, 2
Chelsea, 2
Nottingham Forest, 2
Porto, 1
Hamburg, 1
Steaua Bucharest, 1
Marseille, 1
Borussia Dortmund, 1
Manchester City, 1
Feyenoord, 1
Aston Villa, 1
PSV Eindhoven, 1
Red Star Belgrade
Who has appeared in the most European Cup finals?
Real Madrid, 17
AC Milan, 11
Bayern Munich, 11
Liverpool, 10
Juventus, 9
Barcelona, 8
Benfica, 7
Inter Milan, 6
Manchester United, 5
Chelsea, 3
Atletico Madrid, 3
Nottingham Forest, 2
Porto, 2
Reims, 2
Valencia, 2
Celtic, 2
Hamburg, 2
Steaua Bucharest, 2
Marseille, 2
Borussia Dortmund, 2
Manchester City, 2
Feyenoord, 1
Aston Villa, 1
PSV Eindhoven, 1
Red Star Belgrade, 1
Fiorentina, 1
Eintracht Frankfurt, 1
Partizan Belgrade, 1
Panathinaikos, 1
Leeds United, 1
Saint-Etienne, 1
Borussia Monchengladbach, 1
Club Brugge, 1
Malmo, 1
AS Roma, 1
Sampdoria, 1
Bayer Leverkusen, 1
AS Monaco, 1
Arsenal, 1
Tottenham Hotspur, 1
Paris Saint-Germain, 1