List of UEFA Champions League past winners: Year-by-year results

Here you will find a list of all European Cup finals as well as the leaderboard for finals appearances and wins, with Manchester City now on the latter list.

The UEFA Champions League is the most celebrated club tournament in the world, and has been won most-often by Real Madrid.

Their first several triumphs were from a small field but Real's run the latter part of the last decade is even more impressive with an expanded field.

The biggest names in world football have won this trophy, from Johan Cruyff to Lionel Messi. Here's every club to lift the European Cup.

List of UEFA Champions League / European Cup finals

Who has won the most European Cups?

Real Madrid, 14 AC Milan, 7 Bayern Munich, 6 Liverpool, 6 Barcelona, 5 Ajax, 4 Inter Milan, 3 Manchester United, 3 Juventus, 2 Benfica, 2 Chelsea, 2 Nottingham Forest, 2 Porto, 1 Hamburg, 1 Steaua Bucharest, 1 Marseille, 1 Borussia Dortmund, 1 Manchester City, 1 Feyenoord, 1 Aston Villa, 1 PSV Eindhoven, 1 Red Star Belgrade

Who has appeared in the most European Cup finals?

Real Madrid, 17 AC Milan, 11 Bayern Munich, 11 Liverpool, 10 Juventus, 9 Barcelona, 8 Benfica, 7 Inter Milan, 6 Manchester United, 5 Chelsea, 3 Atletico Madrid, 3 Nottingham Forest, 2 Porto, 2 Reims, 2 Valencia, 2 Celtic, 2 Hamburg, 2 Steaua Bucharest, 2 Marseille, 2 Borussia Dortmund, 2 Manchester City, 2 Feyenoord, 1 Aston Villa, 1 PSV Eindhoven, 1 Red Star Belgrade, 1 Fiorentina, 1 Eintracht Frankfurt, 1 Partizan Belgrade, 1 Panathinaikos, 1 Leeds United, 1 Saint-Etienne, 1 Borussia Monchengladbach, 1 Club Brugge, 1 Malmo, 1 AS Roma, 1 Sampdoria, 1 Bayer Leverkusen, 1 AS Monaco, 1 Arsenal, 1 Tottenham Hotspur, 1 Paris Saint-Germain, 1