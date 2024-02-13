UEFA Champions League Round of 16: How to watch the RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid match
After a two-month break, the UEFA Champions League is back for the Round of 16. The knockout stage kicks off today with RB Leipzig playing Real Madrid. Real Madrid will be looking to make a comeback in the Champions League after losing to Manchester City last season. However, Madrid will have to make do without Jude Bellingham for this upcoming knockout stage match since the England midfielder suffered a sprained ankle. The RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Champions League Round of 16 live without cable.
How to watch Champions League games in the US
Paramount+
Stream Champions League
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024
Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT
Game: RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid
Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
When does the Champions League Round of 16 start?
The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season continues with the first leg of Round of 16 matches this Tuesday, Feb. 13, kicking off with Copenhagen vs. Man City (and Leipzig vs. Real Madrid).
What time is the RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid game?
RB Leipzig plays Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.
How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid without cable:
Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel.
In addition to sporting events such as Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.
Champions League schedule:
Champions League Round of 16 (first legs): Feb. 13–14 and 20–21, 2024
Champions League Round of 16 (second legs): Mar. 5–6 and 12–13, 2024
Champions League quarterfinals (first legs): Apr. 9–10, 2024
Champions League quarterfinals (second legs): Apr. 16–17, 2024
Champions League semifinals (first legs): Apr. 30–May 1, 2024
Champions League semifinals (second legs): May 7–8, 2024
Champions League Final: June 1, 2024