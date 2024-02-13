We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16: How to watch the RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid match

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham will have to sit out Tuesday's Round of 16 match due to injury. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

After a two-month break, the UEFA Champions League is back for the Round of 16. The knockout stage kicks off today with RB Leipzig playing Real Madrid. Real Madrid will be looking to make a comeback in the Champions League after losing to Manchester City last season. However, Madrid will have to make do without Jude Bellingham for this upcoming knockout stage match since the England midfielder suffered a sprained ankle. The RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Champions League Round of 16 live without cable.

How to watch Champions League games in the US

Paramount+ Stream Champions League Try free at Paramount+

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Game: RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

When does the Champions League Round of 16 start?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season continues with the first leg of Round of 16 matches this Tuesday, Feb. 13, kicking off with Copenhagen vs. Man City (and Leipzig vs. Real Madrid).

What time is the RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid game?

RB Leipzig plays Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid without cable:

(Paramount) Paramount+ Stream Champions League Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to sporting events such as Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Try free at Paramount+

Champions League schedule: