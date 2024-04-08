UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal draw results

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal and final draw for the 2023-24 season took place in Switzerland on Friday.

Premier League sides Manchester City and Arsenal were drawn apart in the quarterfinals, but found themselves on the same side of the bracket for a potential semifinal showdown to be played right in the thick of their ongoing title race with Liverpool. Man City will have to see off Real Madrid again — as they did in the semifinals last season — while Arsenal will tussle with Bayern Munich and former Tottenham man Harry Kane, who famously scored more goals (14) than any other player in the history of the north London derby.

On the other side of the draw, it'll be PSG vs Barcelona in one quarterfinal, and Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in the other.

As well as the draw for the last eight, UEFA will also made the draw for the semifinals so teams know who they will face from here on out if they want to reach the final at Wembley on June 1, 2024.

UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw results

Tuesday, April 9

3pm ET: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

3pm ET: Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Wednesday, April 10

3pm ET: PSG vs Barcelona

3pm ET: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Tuesday, April 16

3pm ET: Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

3pm ET: Barcelona vs PSG

Wednesday, April 17

3pm ET: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

3pm ET: Manchester City vs Arsenal

UEFA Champions League semifinal draw results

PSG/Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid/Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid/Manchester City vs Arsenal/Bayern Munich

How does the Champions League draw work?

There will be no seedings for the rest of the tournament and there will also be no protection against being drawn against a team from your own country or a team you faced in the group stage. It is a completely open draw.

For the quarterfinal draw the eight teams are all in one pot and the team selected first will play the first leg of the quarterfinal at home and the team drawn second will play the second leg at home.

For the semifinal draw there will be four balls in one pot each marked "Winners of quarterfinal 1" and so on. The first ball taken out in each pairing will see those teams play their semifinal first leg at home.

For the final draw it will be decided which team would be determined as the home team purely for administrative purposes.