UDFA CB Rayshad Williams not signing with Dolphins after phone mix-up

Texas Tech cornerback Rayshad Williams was one of the first additions to the Miami Dolphins undrafted free agency tracker after Justin Melo of The Draft Network reported that he was headed to South Beach.

Just one problem: Williams never spoke to the Dolphins.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Williams got an offer from the Las Vegas Raiders, but his representation mistakenly believed the were talking with the Dolphins the whole time.

Hawthorne now tells me that there was a mix-up and Williams is joining the Raiders. Here's what happened: A veteran Dolphins front office official left for the Raiders. Williams camp thought they were talking to Dolphins on the phone tonight, but the guy now works for the Raiders… https://t.co/gGk4tsQNsG — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 28, 2024

According to Jackson, the Dolphins extended a training camp invite to Williams after they were contacted by the cornerback’s representatives who were seeking clarity about the mix-up. The Raiders offered a full contract and he chose Las Vegas, which makes sense considering that was the team that was actually interested in the first place.

Williams is a 6’3, 215-pound cornerback who could’ve been intriguing addition to the Dolphins secondary. But Miami is reportedly signing defensive backs Storm Duck of Louisville and Isaiah Johnson of Syracuse in undrafted free agency.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire