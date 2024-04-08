UCONN vs Purdue LIVE: Score, game news, odds, highlights for 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship

The UCONN Huskies and the Purdue Boilermakers were the two best teams in college basketball this season. They may have been the two best last season. The difference is well-documented as Zach Edey and co. were upset as a 1-seed in the First Round of last season’s tournament while Danny Hurley’s squad ran roughshod over the field enroute to the national title.

The Huskies are looking to repeat as champions and claim their seventh in school history while the Boilermakers have their eyes set on their first ever national championship.

“The reason I came back is playing games like this,” said 2-time Player of the Year Edey.

How to watch the UConn vs. Purdue national championship game?

Tip-off: 9:20P ET

Site: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

Network: TBS

Streaming: Max

The Purdue big man is expected to be matched up against fellow seven-footer Donovan Clingan for much of the game. It is the most anticipated clash of talented big men since Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing played in the 1984 title game against Hakeem Olajuwon of the Houston Cougars.

Read More: Previewing UCONN vs. Purdue

The two sides are far more than their respective centers. Each have dependable and experienced players running the point and on the perimeter. Tristan Newton runs the point for the Huskies while Braden Smith controls the ball and tempo for Purdue. UCONN is the most efficient offense in the country and Purdue ranks third in that category.

Defensively, each side is ranked in the Top 12 nationally led by a relentless effort to rebound the basketball. To that end, it feels like Purdue needs to control the paint on both ends to win while UCONN can win simply by holding their own around the basket as Zach Edey’s presence is paramount for Purdue while Clingan’s is “only” important.

The Spread for the National Championship has tightened in the past couple of hours at BetMGM. UCONN is now favored by 6.5 points with the Game Total also dropping to 144.5 points.

For a more complete betting preview, listen to today's episode of Bet the EDGE.

Stay with NBC Sports throughout Championship Monday as we bring you live scoring updates, betting information, highlights and other interesting moments from the final college basketball game of the 2023-24 season.

