UConn at Rice preview capsule

Oct. 6—LOCATION — Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Records: UConn 0-5, Rice 3-2

Last game: UConn lost to Utah State, 34-33, Saturday; Rice beat East Carolina, 24-17, Saturday

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: UConn, r-jr. QB Ta'Quan Roberson (70 for 122, 755 yards, 5 TDs, 2 int.), so. RB Victor Rosa (57 carries, 310 yards, 2 TDs), grad WR Brett Buckman (22 catches, 261 yards, 1 TD), r-jr. WR Cam Ross (20 catches, 175 yards), so. TE Justin Joly (16 catches, 195 yards), r-jr. DT Jelani Stafford (19 tackles, 6.5 for loss); r-so. DE Pryce Yates (19 tackles, 6 for loss, sack); sr. LB Jackson Mitchell (47 tackles, 1 int.), grad LB Noah Plack (28 tackles, 3.5 for loss), jr. DB Durante Jones (30 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 sack), r-jr. George Caratan (46.0 yards per kick)

Rice, grad QB JT Daniels (98 for 157, 1,469 yards, 13 TDs), r-jr. WR Luke McCaffrey (23 catches, 414 yards, 4 TDs), jr. RB Dean Connors (34 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD, 17 catches, 218 yards, 2 TDs), fr. RB Daelen Alexander (18 carries, 35 yards, a team-best 5 rushing TDs),r-so. DB Plae Wyatt (33 tackles, 1 sack), r-jr. LB Myron Morrison (32 tackles), r-jr. LB Chris Conti (28 tackles, 1 int.), grad defensive end Coleman Coco (22 tackles, team-high tying 2.5 sacks)

Noteworthy: UConn will try to bounce back from a painful one-point loss that ended with a game-tying extra point attempt being blocked with 40 seconds left. Costly breakdowns on a handful plays ultimately cost the Huskies a chance at their first win and overshadowed the team's effort.

Quotable: "I do see a team that's getting better," coach Jim Mora said. "We haven't put it together yet. We haven't been able to play a complimentary football game where all three phases play at a high level at the same time. ... The goal is always to get better every week and then the ultimate goal is to win. So that's our objective this week."

Four down territory

— Defense will need to contain a high-powered passing attack led by Daniels, a transfer from West Virginia who also had stops at Georgia and USC. Daniels is ranked 12th in the nation in passing yards, 11th in passing TDs. Owls rank 13th in the country in passing offense at 307 yard per game and 45th in scoring offense, averaging 33 points.

"They throw the ball all over the field," Mora said. "JT Daniels, who's their quarterback, I actually met him when he was an eighth grader. He came to a camp at UCLA. He looked like he was a 12th grader. Threw the ball like he was a college guy. Extremely talented passer. He was the most talented high school quarterback that I've even seen."

— First quarter will be key, as Rice has scored on nine of its first 12 drives in the last four games. UConn has given up a first-quarter touchdown in all but one game this season, being outscored 28-17.

— UConn's offense showed some positive signs last weekend, piling up a season-best for points (33), total yards (473), plays (77), rushing yards (218), first downs (26) and yards per play at 6.1. The trio of Rosa, Cam Edwards and Jalen Mitchell fueled the running game.

— Defensive tackle Jelani Stafford has become a short yardage weapon for the Huskies while seeing spot duty at running back. On just eight carries this season, he's scored a team-best 3 TDs and picked up five first downs.

Extra points: Rice's three wins came vs. Houston (43-41, 2 OTs), Texas Southern (59-7) and East Carolina (24-17). ... UConn basketball team practiced at Rice's Fox Gym during the NCAA Final Four in Houston last spring. ... UConn has dropped seven straight dating back to last season. ... Huskies 0-1 on the road. ... Five of the last seven games are away from home. ... Rice belongs to the American Athletic Conference, UConn's former home. ... Mora coached his first collegiate game as UCLA head coach in 2012 at Rice, winning 49-24. .. Rice ranks 18th in the nation with 7.2 tackles for loss per game, including 13 sacks in five games. ... Next up: UConn is off next week, returning to action on Oct. 21 at 3:30 p.m. against South Florida at Rentschler Field.

— Gavin Keefe