UConn men’s basketball walk-on, Bristol native Andre Johnson Jr. enters transfer portal

Sophomore Andre Johnson Jr. shot his shot near the end of UConn’s win over Northwestern in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. And he made the garbage-time 3-point attempt, extending the lead to 19 with 30 seconds left.

The bench was thrilled for the walk-on from Bristol, who hadn’t scored in his two seasons with the Huskies. Dan Hurley wasn’t – Northwestern head coach Chris Collins is a long-time friend and someone he didn’t want to disrespect.

That will go down as the only shot Johnson made in his two-year career in Storrs, which was played largely in garbage time minutes and saw the South Kent alum only attempt three shots, all from beyond the arc. He decided to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Johnson, an athletic guard at 6-foot-4, played in 22 games at UConn and was part of both national championship teams. He is the second Husky to enter the portal following the back-to-back title, with Greek sophomore Apostolos Roumoglou making the same decision on April 19.

The last day for players to enter the portal is Wednesday, May 1.

Liam McNeeley officially signs NLI

Class of 2024 commit Liam McNeeley, who announced his commitment to UConn on Friday, officially signed his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday.

“Liam is one of the best players in high school basketball, and we are tremendously excited to add him to our UConn family,” Hurley said in a team release. “He is blessed with elite skill and positional size, along with the championship pedigree that we so value at Connecticut. Liam has the potential to be a star here.”

McNeeley, a 6-7 shooting wing from Richardson, Texas, played for high school powerhouse Montverde Academy, where he was teammates with former UConn target and the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, Cooper Flagg.

UConn’s 13th McDonald’s High School All-American and a consensus top-20 prospect, McNeeley is one of the five-highest rated recruits in UConn history and the second-highest in the Hurley era, according to the release. He is ranked No. 9 in his class by ESPN and No. 18 by the 247Sports’ composite ranking.

