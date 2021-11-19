UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson previews USC game with Bruce Feldman
Bruce Feldman chats with UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson ahead of the upcoming rivalry matchup between UCLA and USC. Later, DTR talks NIL and names which of his football teammates he thinks could ball with the UCLA men's basketball team. The Bruins and Trojans will renew their rivalry this weekend at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Catch that game on Saturday, November 20th at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. MT on FOX.