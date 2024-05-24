UCLA anger at D’Anton Lynn has subsided after switch to USC football

The UCLA Bruins had a much-improved defense in 2023, thanks to defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. UCLA football took a big step forward thanks to Lynn, so it hurt very deeply when Lynn bolted for USC football and Lincoln Riley.

We asked UCLA Wire editor Matt Wadleigh if emotions are still very raw in Westwood, or if the Bruins and their fans have fundamentally moved on after this big coaching change in the offseason.

Wadleigh told us that after the initial surge of fiery and intense anger at Lynn, emotions have cooled down at UCLA due to the reality that DeShaun Foster has been a powerfully unifying force within the university and its athletic department. Everyone loves and trusts Foster to do the right thing and to fight tooth and nail for UCLA football and UCLA athletics. Foster, Wadleigh told us, has assembled a good coaching staff and minimized transfer portal damage. These positive developments are making it easier for UCLA fans to forget about D’Anton Lynn’s departure … at least until UCLA faces USC this year.

Here’s our full conversation with Matt Wadleigh of UCLA Wire:

