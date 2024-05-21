Trojans Wire talks to UCLA Wire about Pac-12 past and Big Ten future

The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will continue to compete against each other this year, but they will do so in the Big Ten and not the Pac-12. It’s a new era, and so we wanted to talk to UCLA Wire and former Trojans Wire staff writer Matt Wadleigh — now UCLA Wire editor — about a lot of USC-UCLA joint storylines.

One point of commonality between USC and UCLA: Both teams face LSU in college football in 2024.

UCLA Wire has more on that story:

“The UCLA Bruins football program debuting in the Big Ten Conference could be a home run or a disaster in DeShaun Foster’s first year as head coach.

“Cody Nagel of 247Sports mentioned the toughest non-conference game for each Big Ten Conference team for the upcoming 2024 season. And, there is no surprise which game UCLA had: It’s against Brian Kelly.”

The LSU game is arguably USC’s most important football game of 2024, strictly in terms of setting the table for the College Football Playoff. Naturally, the Notre Dame and UCLA games mean the most in terms of bragging rights and rivalry supremacy.

Here is our USC-UCLA Big Ten podcast with Matt Wadleigh. It’s weird to say, but this is the new reality we live in:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire