UCF softball back in NCAA Tournament for fourth straight season

The UCF softball team has clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season for the first time in program history.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Knights were selected as one of the last four teams to make the Field of 64. UCF has made the NCAA Tournament for the eleventh time in program history.

Starting on May 17, the Knights will battle it out in the Tallahassee Regional. UCF faces Auburn Friday at 2:00. No. 15 Florida State and Chattanooga are the other two teams in the regional. It’s double elimination game with the title game set for Sunday.

If UCF wins this regional, they would likely travel to Big 12 foe and the No. 2 national seed Oklahoma in a Super Regional.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.