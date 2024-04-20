UCF men’s basketball gets commitment from George Mason transfer Keyshawn Hall

UCF men’s basketball landed one of its most significant offseason additions after George Mason sophomore guard Keyshawn Hall verbally committed to the Knights on Friday.

The 6-foot-7 Hall led the Patriots in scoring (16.6) and rebounding (8.8) last season, averaging 30 minutes in 29 games. A 4-star product of Denver Prep Academy, he signed with UNLV in 2022, averaged 5.4 points and 10 minutes a game before transferring to George Mason.

ON3’s Joe Tipton was the first to report the move.

Hall recently posted on social media that his final four transfer choices were USC, Michigan State, Arkansas and UCF.

UCF’s roster underwent a massive rebuild after Shemarri Allen, Ibrahima Diallo, Antwaan Jones and Omar Payne graduated. In addition, a handful of players entered the portal, led by forwards C.J. Walker and Marchelus Avery along with guards DeMarr Langford Jr., Comeh Emuobor and Michael Kalina.

Guards Darius Johnson (15.2 ppg.) and Jaylin Sellers (15.9 ppg.), who combined to start 64 games, are among the core players returning. Center Thierno Sylla (4.3 ppg, 4 rpg) also returns after starting 10 times.

Memphis transfer Mikey Williams, a 4-star guard from California, is enrolled at the school and expected to play a significant role for coach Johnny Dawkins.

The Knights also received a verbal commitment from Syracuse transfer Benny Williams, a 6-8 forward who averaged 4.8 points, 3 rebounds and 17 minutes in three seasons with the Orange.

Hall’s commitment moves the Knights up to No. 14 in the latest transfer class rankings, according to 247Sports.

UCF finished 17-16 last season, including 7-11 in its first year in the Big 12. Still, the program achieved several high points, including three wins against ranked opponents and a first-round victory in the conference tournament.

