UCF Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

UCF football schedule 2022: Who does UCF miss on the American Athletic Conference schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 UCF Football Schedule

Sept 1 South Carolina State

Sept 9 Louisville

Sept 17 at Florida Atlantic

Sept 24 Georgia Tech

Oct 1 SMU

Oct 8 OPEN DATE

Oct 13 Temple

Oct 22 at East Carolina

Oct 29 Cincinnati

Nov 5 at Memphis

Nov 12 at Tulane

Nov 19 Navy

Nov 26 at USF

UCF Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Knights miss from the American Athletic Conference slate?

It’s an interesting final run in the American Athletic Conference for UCF, and it’s helped by not having to deal with a dangerous Houston team and what should be a plucky Tulsa.

There’s Cincinnati on the slate, and the possible first preview of the AAC Championship game is in the Bounce House. Again, though, missing Houston is the big deal because …

UCF Football Schedule What To Know: The AAC is going UCF a giant solid

Again, no Houston and Cincinnati at home are the two biggest plusses, but that’s not all. SMU is always dangerous – that’s a home game.

Navy is always funky with that offense – that’s a home game.

Temple has to be a layup at home, and East Carolina, Tulane, and USF are all very, very winnable road games. Yeah, three of the final four games are on the road, but Memphis is also gettable and that trip to USF is just down the road a bit.

In other words, the conference slate just isn’t that bad. And …

UCF Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

The schedule isn’t really that bad.

UCF needs a few showcase wins over Power Five teams, and it’ll get a shot with Louisville and Georgia Tech at least bringing the big league brand to the show. Best of all, both of those ACC teams have to come to Orlando.

Throw in the date at Florida Atlantic, and UCF doesn’t have to leave the Sunshine State until October 22nd. Even better, there’s just the road game at East Carolina before the second trip outside of the state coming in November.

In all, UCF leaves Florida just three times. It’s a workable schedule if the team can come together fast.

