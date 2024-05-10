UC president recommends UCLA pay Cal $10 million a year for leaving Pac-12

The UC Board of Regents recommended Thursday that UCLA pay California $10 million a year for leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. (Christopher Hook / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In another possible blow to a UCLA athletic department awash in debt, the president of the University of California system is recommending that the Bruins pay sister school California $10 million a year through 2029-30 for leaving the Golden Bears to scramble for a new home after UCLA's move to the Big Ten conference alongside USC contributed to the dismantling of the Pac-12.

The proposed $10 million figure, based on a projected $50-million difference in revenue between the schools' athletic departments, is at the high end of the $2 million to $10 million annual payment that was discussed in December 2022 when the UC regents approved UCLA’s departure to the Big Ten.

The recommendation from UC president Michael V. Drake, which would start this year and run through the existing term of UCLA’s contract with the Big Ten, is expected to be discussed at the board of regents meeting May 14-16 at UC Merced. The regents could elect to reduce the suggested payment.

Read more: Inside the Pac-12 collapse: Four surprising moments that crushed the conference

A $10 million annual payment on top of the amount UCLA has committed to spending to support its athletes — as much as $10.32 million a year for enhanced nutrition, mental health and academic tutoring in addition to more chartered flights to mitigate travel challenges — could put the Bruins at a competitive disadvantage against other Big Ten schools.

The payment known as “Calimony” will penalize UCLA after the school announced in June 2022 that it was leaving for the Big Ten and a much richer media rights deal starting in August 2024. Cal subsequently agreed to join the Atlantic Coast Conference alongside Stanford and Southern Methodist while taking a reduced share of the conference’s media rights deal.

If enacted, this payment would put another dent in UCLA’s athletic budget. The Bruins have run up $167.7 million in debt since the 2019 fiscal year, one of the reasons the school sought an infusion of cash as part of its move to the Big Ten.

UCLA and the other Big Ten schools are projected to receive an annual media rights payment of roughly $60 million as opposed to around $11 million a year for Cal during its first seven years of membership in the ACC.

“This is a materially different outcome for UC Berkeley than what was projected in December 2022 when there was still optimism about the follow-on Pac-12 media rights deal,” read a letter from Drake’s office suggesting the maximum possible subsidy from UCLA to Cal.

The letter also suggested that if there was a change in revenues or expenses for either school exceeding 10% over the 2024-25 figures, the regents would further discuss UCLA’s payment to adjust accordingly.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.