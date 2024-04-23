Ubering to Myrtle Beach’s first PGA golf tournament? Here’s where you should go

Starting May 9, 2024, thousands will descend on Myrtle Beach, many driving to see the area’s first PGA Tour tournament.

Many will take their cars to the Myrtle Beach Classic, but some might want to take an Uber or Lyft to The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, which is hosting the tournament, to avoid the hassle of parking. However, tournament organizers say that ride-sharers should think again.

Darren Nelson is the Myrtle Beach Classic tournament director. Nelson said that ride-share users should set their drop-off location to 2400 North Oak St., the site of the former Myrtle Square Mall in the downtown area. The empty parking lot will serve all customers driving and ride-sharing to watch the tournament.

Nelson said shuttles will frequently arrive to take attendees to the golf course to watch the tournament. Attendees should not confuse the parking and ride-share location of the now-closed Myrtle Square Mall at 2400 North Oak St. with the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet, which will not provide parking for the tournament.

Nelson also said ride sharers shouldn’t set their destination to The Dunes Golf & Beach Club.

Nelson added that only cars and club members with special parking passes can park near The Dunes Golf & Beach Club during the tournament.

According to the tournament’s website, parking costs $15 a day. Attendees will receive a QR code as their pass. Parking is cashless.

Traffic is also expected to be heavy in the areas surrounding the parking lot, specifically along North Kings Highway and North Oaks Street, during the tournament, which runs from May 9-12, 2024.

While a golf dress is preferred, similar to what you would wear during your outing on the golf course, Nelson said the tournament doesn’t have a dress code.

The tournament will be broadcast on the Golf Channel and Peacock.