Uber Eats driver walks onto court during Duquesne-Loyola Chicago game trying to deliver McDonald’s

An Uber Eats delivery driver walked onto the court to try and deliver someone McDonald's during the Duquesne-Loyola Chicago game on Wednesday night. (AP/Keith Srakocic)

Someone working at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh really wanted McDonald’s on Wednesday night.

They just didn’t give the best delivery instructions to their Uber Eats delivery driver ... or wait for a better moment.

Just minutes into the second half of Duquesne's men's basketball game against Loyola Chicago, a delivery driver wandered onto the court with a bag of food and a drink from McDonald's. The delivery person seemed lost and, after looking around the arena for a little bit, suddenly decided to walk right behind play. That spooked a referee and briefly led to a delay in the game.

The whole situation is wild. Just watch:

Stoppage in Play. Uber Eats delivery guy goes on court with food delivery in the middle of the Duquesne game. pic.twitter.com/rY4VFIsJnR — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) January 26, 2023

This has to be a first for college basketball, though we're still left with plenty more questions than answers.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Abby Schnable, someone at the video board had ordered the food — so the driver was at least in the right place. How the delivery person got into the arena without a ticket is anybody's guess.

The food eventually got to its intended recipient, and the game continued. Duquesne beat Loyola Chicago 72-58, which snapped a two-game losing skid for the Dukes.

Hopefully the driver got a big tip for their troubles.