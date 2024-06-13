US Open Championship Livestream: How to Watch the Golf Tournament Online for Free

Quick Answer: Livestream the 2024 US Open Championship with a free trial to DirecTV Stream or fubo.

The 124th US Open Championship has kicked off at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina golf course. (Most) of the world’s best golfers are in North Carolina for the major tournament, including Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods. A couple of stars are absent — most notably, World No. 8 Jon Rahm, who withdrew with a foot infection.

If you’re looking to keep up with the 2024 US Open Championship, read on. Below is a full guide on how to watch the golf tournament, including where to livestream the US Open without cable and where to watch on TV.

What Channel Is the US Open On?

Live TV coverage of the 2024 US Open is split between NBC and USA, so tune in there if you’re watching with a cable or satellite package.

How to Watch the US Open Without Cable

If you’re streaming the US Open online, you can watch the tournament with a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream or fubo. NBC’s coverage will also be streaming on Peacock Check out all of your options below.

Stream the US Open on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of our favorite live TV streaming services for sports, and it makes a great choice for watching the US Open online. The streaming service’s Entertainment package (their most affordable plan) carries NBC and USA to watch the golf tournament live online, and subscriptions start with a five-day free trial. After the free trial, the Choice package costs $79.99 a month.

DirecTV Stream

get free triaL

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream the US Open on fubo

fubo is very similar to DirecTV Stream, bringing live TV channels without a cable box or satellite. You’ll get NBC and USA for US Open livestreams as part of fubo’s extensive channel lineup, and subscriptions begin with a seven-day free trial before payment kicks in, starting at $79.99 a month.

fubo

get free trial

fubo's massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Stream the US Open on Peacock

Peacock will also be livestreaming the 2024 US Open. Peacock plans start at $5.99 a month for the Premium plan, or you can upgrade to the Premium Plus plan for $11.99 a month. The Premium Plus plan removes ads from most on-demand content, gets you access to local NBC streams, and lets you download content for offline viewing.

DEAL: Right now, Peacock is offering the annual version of its Premium plan for just $19.99. That’s 67% off the regular price of $59.99, getting you a whole year of the service for just $20.

Peacock

get peacock $5.99

Peacock offers both live and on-demand content, including sports like WWE, Golf, and NASCAR, and series like The Office and Yellowstone. Subscriptions start at $5.99 a month.







Stream the US Open on Hulu + Live TV

Another live TV streaming option for golf fans looking to watch the 2024 US Open Championship is Hulu + Live TV, which carries both NBC and USA. The service starts with a three-day free trial and then costs $76.99 a month after that.

Hulu + Live TV

Get Free trial

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu's on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

How to Stream the US Open for Free Online

Want to watch the US Open for free? Be sure to take advantage of a free trial from DirecTV Stream or fubo. DirecTV Stream’s trial lasts five days and fubo’s lasts seven, which means either one will let you stream the US Open for free all weekend long. Just be sure to cancel your subscription before the trial ends (unless you want to keep the service).

get free trial at directv stream

When is the 2024 US Open? Tournament Schedule

The 2024 US Open started on Thursday, June 13, and runs through Sunday, June 16. Below is the full US Open TV and streaming schedule for this year (times in ET).

Thursday, June 13

6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. — USA Network

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Peacock US Open All Access

5-8 p.m. — Peacock

Friday, June 14

6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Peacock

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Peacock US Open All Access

1-7 p.m. — NBC/Peacock

7-8 p.m. — Peacock

Saturday, June 15

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — USA Network

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Peacock US Open All Access

12-8 p.m. — NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 16

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. — USA Network

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Peacock US Open All Access

12-7 p.m. — NBC/Peacock

