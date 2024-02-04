U.S. to open 2026 World Cup play at SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, home to the Rams and Chargers and in 2026, World Cup games.

The U.S. will open play in the 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on June 12, it was announced Sunday by FIFA.

The tournament kicks off June 11 in Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium. It will be the third time a World Cup opener will be played in Mexico City.

Canada, the third host country, will begin the tournament June 12 in Toronto’s BMO Field.

The final is scheduled for July 19.

The finals of the previous three World Cups held in the U.S. — the 1994 men’s tournament and the 1999 and 2003 women’s competitions — were played in Southern California, at the Rose Bowl and Dignity Health Sports Park.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest ever with 48 teams and 104 matches. Mexico and Canada will play all three of their group-play games at home.

