Michigan basketball's 2021-22 non-conference schedule: Trips to North Carolina, Las Vegas

On Monday, the Michigan basketball program released their non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Trips to Chapel Hill, Las Vegas, Washington, Orlando and Detroit highlight what should be an exciting slate of basketball before the Wolverines begin Big Ten play starting in early December.

The Wolverines will begin their season in Detroit for an exhibition as they help christen the new basketball arena at Wayne State on No. 5.

November for the Wolverines will be a busy one as just three home games (Buffalo, Seton Hall, and Tarleton State) sandwiched between neutral site events. First, the Wolverines go to D.C. to face Prairie View A&M in the Coaches vs. Racism event.

Over Thanksgiving, the Wolverines will be in Las Vegas for the Roman Main Event on Nov. 19-21. They'll open up the event against UNLV and face the winner of Arizona vs. Wichita State.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks with guard Eli Brooks during the second half of the Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis.

In December, the Wolverines will once again participate in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge to match up with North Carolina on Dec. 1. Upon the Wolverines return to Ann Arbor, a former friend comes home. San Diego State, coached by former Michigan assistant Brian Dutcher comes to Crisler Arena on Dec. 4. The last game for the Wolverines before taking on the bulk of the Big Ten slate will be at Central Florida on Dec. 30.

Tip times for the game will be announced at a later date.

