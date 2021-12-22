Tyson Fury warned he would not keep pace with Oleksandr Usyk in heavyweight unification fight

Tyson Fury will not be able to last the pace against Oleksandr Usyk, according to the Ukrainian’s manager, should the pair ever fight for unification of the heavyweight division.

Usyk currently holds the IBF, WBO and WBA world titles after defeating Anthony Joshua in September, and should Usyk win their rematch in the spring then a meeting with Fury would be on the cards.

The WBC title holder Fury is expected to fight and beat fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in the New Year, paving the way for the showdown with Usyk with boxing’s four major heavyweight titles on the line.

The giant Fury would most likely be favourite to win the bout but Usyk’s manager, Sergey Lapin, has warned of a different outcome.

“As for a potential fight with Fury, Fury has an advantage in size, and he is mobile and fast for a boxer with his size, but there is one thing,” Lupin told MyBettingSites.

“The biggest problem with these huge heavyweights is their condition in 12-round confrontations. The pace of the fight that Oleksandr sets, the huge heavyweights of today will not be able to stand.

“Technically, it will be very interesting. Tyson Fury has a very uncomfortable boxing technique, but in order for Fury to deliver his series of blows, he will need to spend a lot of effort, and this will be his undoing.

“Ultimately the weight and height advantage in this fight does not matter for Oleksandr Usyk, he adapts to any opponent. Observers of world boxing will soon see how Oleksandr Usyk will restore order in the heavyweight division.”