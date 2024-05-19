Tyson Fury says he was ‘having fun and playing around’ during defeat to Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury claimed he was “having fun and playing around” during his split decision defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk won 115-112 and 114-113 on two scorecards to become the new undisputed world heavyweight champion, while the third judge saw it 114-113 for Fury.

“It was what it was, I’m not going to cry about spilt milk,” Fury told reporters after the fight.

“I was having a lot of fun actually, I don’t know if it looked like it but I was playing around, had my hands behind my back.

“He’s a good fighter Oleksandr, I was catching him and he was catching me.”