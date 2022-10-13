Tyson Fury calls out journeyman heavyweight in bid to win only title to have eluded him

Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Chris Healey, a journeyman who has a 9-12 professional record and holds the Central Area heavyweight title.

Fury is in talks to fight Derek Chisora in December, after a bout with Anthony Joshua fell through, but the WBC champion’s focus is seemingly divided.

In an Instagram story on Wednesday (12 October), the Briton said from his gym: “I’ve won every single belt in boxing, apart from one belt, and that belt is the Central Area heavyweight championship of Britain.

“So, I’m calling out whoever’s the Central Area heavyweight champion,” Fury continued, to the sound of laughter in the background. “I’m calling you out, because that’s my belt! I want it! I haven’t got it! It’s the only belt that I haven’t won, and I want it. I’m coming for whoever you are. Come on!”

The title is held by Healey, 34, who has lost his last four fights in a row and was stopped in two of them. The knockout/TKO losses in that run came against rising heavyweights David Adeleye and Fabio Wardley.

Fury last competed in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte in the sixth round at London’s Wembley Stadium to retain the WBC heavyweight title.

After compatriot Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk on points in August – for the second time in 11 months – and failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles, a mega-fight with Fury looked to have slipped away for good. However, 34-year-old Fury then offered Joshua, 32, a shot at the WBC gold.

Negotiations ultimately fell through, with Fury now expected to fight 38-year-old Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice, on 3 December.