Tyrrell Hatton (perfectly?) tosses club in disgust after wayward shot at CJ Cup at Shadow Creek

Adam Woodard

Tyrrell Hatton is the gift that keeps on giving all year long.

The 29-year-old Englishman is well-known for his on-course antics (and no, we’re not talking about wearing a hoodie, that’s a discussion for another time).

For example, way back in March before the PGA Tour’s 13-week COVID-19 hiatus, Hatton hilariously blew up on the 11th hole at Bay Hill on Sunday of the Arnold Palmer Invitational with an outburst Happy Gilmore would’ve certainly applauded. After making a double bogey, Hatton used his putter as a pretend gun, fired off a pretend shot at the pond that consumed his drive, then flipped it off for good measure.

The five-time winner on the European Tour – including last week’s BMW PGA Championship – was at it again on Saturday at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas with a club flip that would leave Major League Baseball players in awe.

CJ Cup: Leaderboard | Photos


Don’t you just love the way he held his form? Textbook release.

Related

Jordan Spieth's caddie, Michael Greller, leaves CJ Cup mid-round after mother's death

Need a laugh? Check out these funny and informative golf instruction videos on TikTok

Jet-lagged Tyrrell Hatton is sleeping better but don't wake him from dream run