Tyrrell Hatton (perfectly?) tosses club in disgust after wayward shot at CJ Cup at Shadow Creek

Tyrrell Hatton is the gift that keeps on giving all year long.
The 29-year-old Englishman is well-known for his on-course antics (and no, we’re not talking about wearing a hoodie, that’s a discussion for another time).
For example, way back in March before the PGA Tour’s 13-week COVID-19 hiatus, Hatton hilariously blew up on the 11th hole at Bay Hill on Sunday of the Arnold Palmer Invitational with an outburst Happy Gilmore would’ve certainly applauded. After making a double bogey, Hatton used his putter as a pretend gun, fired off a pretend shot at the pond that consumed his drive, then flipped it off for good measure.
The five-time winner on the European Tour – including last week’s BMW PGA Championship – was at it again on Saturday at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas with a club flip that would leave Major League Baseball players in awe.
⚾️ @TyrrellHatton getting in on the @MLB bat (or club) flip trend. pic.twitter.com/OMbBm9T6Oh
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 17, 2020
Don’t you just love the way he held his form? Textbook release.
