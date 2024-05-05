Tyronn Lue comments on being a candidate for Lakers’ head coaching job

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for a new head coach officially began on Friday when they fired Darvin Ham and his entire staff. Several candidates have emerged, and since there isn’t a Phil Jackson-caliber coach available, the Lakers will likely take their time before making a decision.

It seems as if their preferred candidate may be Tyronn Lue. It makes sense, as Lue coached LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA championship in 2016. Lue also won two more rings as a player with the Lakers in the early 2000s.

The problem is that Lue is under contract with the Los Angeles Clippers through next season. After the Clippers were knocked out of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, he was asked about being a candidate for the Lakers’ head coaching job, and he said he wants to remain with the Clippers.

“It’s great to be wanted. That’s a good feeling. But I want to be here. Hopefully we can solidify that.” — Tyronn Lue on the Lakers head coaching job.#LakeShow — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) May 4, 2024

In fact, it looks like the Clippers won’t even allow the Lakers to interview Lue (h/t Ahn Fire Digital).

Via The Athletic:

“The Clippers know they can’t upgrade on Lue,” wrote Sam Amick and Law Murray. “They didn’t extend him last offseason, though they guaranteed the last year of the five-year contract he signed in 2020 to succeed Doc Rivers as head coach. Other teams were blocked from talking to Lue. According to team sources, that would be the case again if teams attempt to pry him away this offseason. Lue has already been tied to the Lakers’ vacancy, and his stellar reputation as a title-winning coach means he’d likely be in the running for any job that becomes open.”

Lue has been the Clippers’ head coach since the 2020-21 season. It has been a frustrating tenure for them, as they have reached the Western Conference Finals just once and haven’t won a playoff series since his first year in that capacity despite boasting one of the league’s most talented rosters.

