Tyron Smith: Contract with Jets is fair, have to prove I can play at high level

The Jets and veteran left tackle Tyron Smith agreed to a one-year deal that's heavy on incentives tied to how often Smith is on the field during the regular season.

Smith played 13 games in 2023, but he was limited to 17 games over the previous three seasons and his contract pays escalating amounts based on how many snaps he plays. If plays 38 percent of the snaps, he'll make $750,000 on top of his $6.5 million base salary and he'll pocket a total of $12 million if he can stay in the lineup for 68 percent of the snaps.

On Thursday, Smith said the structure of the deal made sense based on his history and his need to show that he can be the All-Pro player the Jets want him to be.

"Honestly, I'm just excited to be on this team and have the opportunity to continue playing," Smith said, via the team's website. "Yes, the way the contract is speaks to what's been happening the past couple of years. Honestly, I think it's a fair deal. I've just got to out there and prove I can play to the high level they expect me to."

A good sign for Smith's chances of maximizing those incentives is that he says he carried no injuries into the offseason and can "go full-tilt" once the team begins workouts. Smith and the Jets still plan to map out the best practice schedule for him to remain in top condition and pulling that off would be a win for the Jets on the field as well as Smith's bank account.