Tyrese Maxey's Game 5 outing vs. Knicks ignites NBA fans on social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Tyrese Maxey has kept the 76ers alive.

Down 97-90 and facing elimination at the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Maxey helped pull Philadelphia back in it to later win 112-106 in overtime.

MAXEY DELIVERS IN THE CLUTCH 😱



WE'RE HEADING TO OT! pic.twitter.com/SCI4aNRPMY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 1, 2024

The 23-year-old led all scorers with 46 points on 17-for-30 shooting (7-for-12 from deep) to go with nine assists and five rebounds in 52 minutes.

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each added 19 points as the next highest scorer for Philadelphia on the night.

With the result, the 76ers will head back home for Game 6 in another elimination game. Here are some of the best reactions to Maxey's performance on social media:

Game 6 of the first-round series is slated for Thursday, May 2.