Tyrese Haliburton listed as questionable again for Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals

INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers' All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is again listed as questionable with left hamstring soreness for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics on Monday after missing Saturday's Game 3.

The Pacers trail the best-of-seven series 3-0, so if Haliburton doesn't play, it's possible he has played his last game this season.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said in his pre-game news conference Saturday that Haliburton "desperately" wanted to play but the decision was taken out of his hands earlier in the day. He said the Pacers would evaluate Haliburton before Monday's game to decide if he would be available, leaving the door open for a return. When asked about the injury during his press availability Sunday, Carlisle said. "I'm not going to talk about that today."

Haliburton initially strained his left hamstring on Jan. 8 in the first half of a game against the Celtics. He missed 10 games with the injury — five before he returned for a road game against Portland and five after his body did not react well to the return. Haliburton was put on a minutes restriction for two weeks after he came back for good.

Haliburton averaged 20.1 points and 10.9 assists per game this season, earning a starting spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star team as well as a position on the All-NBA third team. In the first playoff trip of his career, Haliburton is averaging 18.7 points and 8.2 assists per game.

Second-year guard Andrew Nembhard moved over to point guard in Haliburton's stead on Saturday and scored 32 points, helping the Pacers build an 18-point lead before they faded in the fourth quarter in a 114-111 loss. Veteran backup T.J. McConnell added 23 points off the bench. Rookie guard Ben Sheppard started at shooting guard with Nembhard moved to point, and he went scoreless.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is still listed as out with a strained right calf. Center Luke Kornet (sprained left wrist) and guard Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) are both listed as questionable for Boston. Kornet did not play in Game 3. Holiday did, posting 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals including one from Nembhard in the game's final 10 seconds to help clinch the game.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Tyrese Haliburton injury: Pacers star questionable for Game 4 vs Celtics