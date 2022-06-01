Tyreek Hill’s new podcast trailer makes wild claim about Chiefs

Tyreek Hill is releasing a new podcast on June 10 and the teaser trailer for said podcast makes a wild claim about the Kansas City Chiefs.

The podcast titled, “It Needed To Be Said” will focus on money, football, culture and more. The first episode seems to have a big focus on Hill’s departure from Kansas City, with an interview with Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The teaser trailer released on June 1 opens with a discussion between Hill and Rosenhaus — who says contract negotiations with the Chiefs picked up at the end of the 2021 NFL season. They seem to place a lot of emphasis on the fact that Hill wanted to be in Kansas City, with Hill even asking Rosenhaus to repeat it after he says it.

Hill’s co-host Julius Collins then follows up by suggesting that the reason things didn’t work out in Kansas City wasn’t because of his asking price in an extension. Instead, they suggest that the Chiefs “didn’t utilize” Hill despite knowing what he was capable of. Collins then goes on to ask whether Hill and Rosenhaus thought the Chiefs actively suppressed Hill’s stats in order to decrease his cost. The teaser trailer cuts out before Rosenhaus and Hill can respond.

This assertion is absurd for so many reasons, but let’s start with Hill’s usage and production. In 2021, Hill led the Chiefs in targets (159), receptions (111), receiving yards (1,239) and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (9). That’s over 20 more targets than the next closest receiver, a career-high in receptions, and the third-best mark of his career in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Defense’s opted to play Kansas City differently, so Hill didn’t have as many downfield plays as perhaps he would’ve liked. That said, it’s easier to make an argument that Kansas City utilized Hill too much than it is to say they didn’t utilize him enough or in the right way. They made him an effective weapon despite teams actively working to take away one of the best parts of his game.

Beyond Hill’s production last season, why would a team competing for a Super Bowl actively sabotage themselves by suppressing the stats of one of their best players? The idea that they did it to shave a few bucks off of his contract extension is asinine. Why would an NFL team actively devalue one of their biggest assets? It just doesn’t make the slightest bit of sense.

I’m sure when the full podcast releases, Rosenhaus will do some damage control on this line of questioning. It’s curious why they even allowed this trailer to be released in the first place.

