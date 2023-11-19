Tyreek Hill heads to locker room with apparent hand injury

The Dolphins have a significant injury concern with one of the league's best players.

After he was tackled on a fourth-down stop, receiver Tyreek Hill walked to the locker room with trainers. Hill was favoring his right hand/wrist as he walked off the field.

Hill had caught a pass on fourth-and-1 in the red zone but was immediately stopped behind the line of scrimmage by a group of Raiders defenders.

Earlier in the game, Hill made a 38-yard touchdown catch to give Miami a 7-3 lead.

But the Raiders came right back with a Davante Adams touchdown to go up 10-7.

Running back De'Von Achane is officially questionable to return with a knee injury. But multiple reporters on the scene have noted he's returned to the sideline without a helmet, suggesting he's not going to return.

UPDATE 2:12 p.m. ET: Hill is officially questionable to return with a hand injury. But Hill was shown on the CBS broadcast back on the sideline with his helmet, suggesting he's going to return for the Dolphins' next drive.