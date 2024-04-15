Tyler O'Neill exits game after scary collision with Rafael Devers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Red Sox sluggers Tyler O'Neill and Rafael Devers banged heads in a nasty collision during Monday's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The scary incident occurred in the seventh inning after Guardians hitter Estevan Florial hit a pop-up to shallow left field. Devers back-pedaled from third base and collided with O'Neill, who was charging in from left field to make the play. Both players were visibly shaken up before being helped back to the dugout by manager Alex Cora and team trainers.

O'Neill got the worst of the collision as he left the field bloodied and holding a towel above his left eye. He was removed from the game.

Fortunately for the Red Sox, Devers felt well enough to stay in.

Watch the play below:

Rafael Devers and Tyler O’Neill collide on a pop fly in the outfield. Both players were able to walk off the field on their own. pic.twitter.com/WAjHeliYGT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 15, 2024

After Boston's 6-0 loss, Cora revealed O'Neill needed eight stitches above his left eye and will go under concussion protocol. He will be reevaluated on Tuesday.

As for Devers, the expectation is he will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

Given how the collision looked, this is relatively positive news for the Red Sox. It initially appeared that both O'Neill and Devers -- two of the best hitters on the roster -- would miss time with serious injuries. Although O'Neill could miss time, the team seems to have avoided disaster.

O'Neill has been the Red Sox' hottest hitter through the first 17 games of the season. The offseason acquisition is slashing .313/.459/.750 with an MLB-leading seven home runs.

Devers has already missed a handful of games due to shoulder soreness. The two-time All-Star has yet to heat up at the plate, hitting .190 with two homers in 11 games played.

The Red Sox will look to bounce back from a dismal Marathon Monday performance with Garrett Whitlock on the mound Tuesday at Fenway Park.