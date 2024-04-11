Tyler Lockett doesn’t want to see any more articles about getting traded

There was a point earlier this offseason when there was a case for the Seahawks to trade star wide receiver Tyler Lockett. For one thing, no team is deeper at the position than Seattle heading into the 2024 season. Additionally, Lockett will turn 32 years old in September and he had a contract that was practically screaming cut me or trade me.

However, once Lockett restructured his deal it no longer made sense. The Seahawks are now paying him a little less than $15 million total in base salary in that time – roughly half of what they would have if his former deal had stood. Also, Lockett’s new deal has only $4.66 million in guaranteed money this year. It’s probably worth mentioning that trading Lockett now would actually cost the team cap space rather than create more of it.

That hasn’t stopped some analysts from suggesting that Lockett should be dealt prior to or during the 2024 NFL draft, though. Apparently Lockett has seen some of them and when he spoke with the media yesterday he signed off by saying he doesn’t want to anymore.

Tyler Lockett ended his press conference by saying he doesn’t want to see any more articles suggesting he be traded. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 10, 2024

Lockett clearly takes offense to the idea that he should be traded and he’s right. Even though he’s coming off a down-2023 season and likely to decline further Lockett still offers far more value on the field for the Seahawks than he would get in a trade.

While there are a lot of fans who suggest he could still get a third-rounder in return, the truth is that players with Lockett’s experience never net the same value as their original draft capital – especially not nine years after the fact. At best Seattle could get a sixth for Lockett, which just isn’t worth what they’d be giving up.

Having three great wide receivers and manufacturing opportunities for all of them is a good problem to have – and it’s something that Seattle should try to continue even after Lockett inevitably steps away.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Ranking the Seahawks position groups from best to worst

Projecting Seattle’s starting lineup before the NFL draft

Updated 90-man roster by jersey number after free agency

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire