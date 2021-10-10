Tyler Buchner accomplishes a Notre Dame first

Notre Dame has been playing football for a very long time and has had some quarterbacks wear the famous gold helmets over the years. Even with all those greats, none of them ever accomplished what Tyler Buchner did as a true freshman on Saturday night at Virginia Tech.

Buchner became Notre Dame’s first true-freshman quarterback to throw for a touchdown and run for a touchdown in the same game.

Quarterback Tyler Buchner is the first true-freshman quarterback in Notre Dame history to have a passing and rushing touchdown in the same game. — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) October 10, 2021

That’s one of those things I wouldn’t have believed if anyone besides the Notre Dame Football PR Team put out there.

All of the young quarterbacks Notre Dame has seen play as true freshman and none of them ever ran for and threw for a touchdown in the same game.

Not Ron Powlus, not Matt LoVecchio, not Brady Quinn, Jimmy Clausen. or Tommy Rees.

It’s not as much an indication as greatness to come to me as much as it is seemingly insane that it hadn’t happened before Saturday night. Buchner clearly has a lot of work left to do but congrats on the accomplishment that somehow took Notre Dame this long to attain.

